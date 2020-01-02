Lucia Rios Cardenas, 93, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Kornerstone Chapel in Plainview, Texas with Oscar Chavez and Noe Gaitan officiating. Burial will follow at Parklawn Memorial Gardens under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview, Texas.
A visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 P.M. Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Kornerstone Chapel.
Lucia was born on March 6, 1926 to Gorgonio and Margarita (Garza) Rios. She married Lupe Cardenas on June 10, 1945 in Tilden, Texas.
She is preceded by her parents, four brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by her husband Lupe Cardenas of Plainview; her daughter, Gloria Soto and husband Arturo of Tucson, AZ; her son, Joe Cardenas of Plainview; her brothers, Jose Rios of Little Elm, TX, Roman Rios of Del Rio, TX, Paul Rios of Tucson, AZ; her sister, Epifania Martinez of Tucson, AZ; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.
Online condolences can be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jan. 2, 2020