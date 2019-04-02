Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille Bryant. View Sign

Lucille Bryant, 98, of Olton, peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Olton. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church in Olton with Brother Larry Holder and Brother Neely Landrum officiating. Interment will follow at Olton Cemetery under the direction of Ramage Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends at Ramage Funeral Directors in Olton from 6:00 to 7:30 PM, Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

Born in Olton, June 17, 1920, to Guy and Alice (Kling) Willis, Lucille married Leo Ross Bryant on September 20, 1942. She worked as a bank clerk for Olton State Bank and a bookkeeper for Bryant, Giles Implement. She loved traveling with Leo Ross and they visited every state in the USA except Hawaii, Alaska, and Montana. In 1990, Lucille traveled to see the Passion Play in Germany. Lucille loved Olton and all the people in it. Olton was her favorite spot in the world and if something was happening in Olton she wanted to be involved. She was a member of the Olton Chamber of Commerce, Eastern Star, the Red Hat Society, and a Bunco Group. She was also a member of the First United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women.

An avid sports fan, she traveled countless miles with Shirlie Roberson and Donna Barnes to watch the Lady Raiders. A cheerleader in high school, Lucille continued to cheer for the Olton Mustangs, Red Raiders, Texas Rangers, and the Dallas Cowboys, keeping her fingers crossed during the games to help her team win. Over the years, Lucille won many awards in Olton, including Olton's Woman of the Year, Citizen Through the Years, Sandhills Queen, and Booster of the Year. She enjoyed sitting and listening to the music and visiting at Olton's yearly Sandhill's Celebration and she loved to dance. A pioneer of Lamb County and Olton, Lucille will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Leo Ross Bryant, sisters and brother-in-laws, Don Dennis and Grover, Nelda Bowen Smith, Alvis Bowen, Billy Smith, and Marilyn Ballard Leach, Tommy Ballard, Alton Leach, other in-laws, Leamon and Virginia Bryant, Tom and Juanita McGill, Elmo and Rowena Bryant, Dale and Ouida Eichhorn, Jolene Chitwood, and a nephew, Guy Ballard.

Survivors include her daughters, Alice Ross Slater and her husband Dave of Gastonia, N.C. and Tanya Meixner and her husband Harmon of Lubbock. She was blessed with five grandchildren: Alyson Schultz and her husband Kevin of Gastonia, N.C., Kris Baker and her husband Daniel of Dallas, N.C., Melanie Meixner of Lubbock, Marci Puryear and her husband Bucky of Lubbock, and Michael Meixner and his wife Kim of McKinney and 11 great-grandchildren: Brice and Tatum Sechrist, Matthew, Aaron, and Luke Baker, Jake and Colby Meixner, Jessica and Lauren Schultz, and Skylar and Brady Puryear, brother-in-law, Dude Chitwood, 15 special nieces and nephews, and her special friend, Molly Fonseca.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Runningwater Draw Care Center P.O. Box 409 Olton, Texas 79064, the Olton Cemetery Association P.O. Box 1055 Olton, Texas 79064, or .

