Luis M. Sifuentes, 92 of Plainview, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019. A Funeral Service is scheduled for 2:00pm on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Lemons Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in Plainview Memorial Park. Mr. Sifuentes will lie in repose from 12-8:00pm on Saturday and Sunday at Lemons Memorial Chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.

Luis was born on October 11, 1926 to Calistro and Sapopa Sifuentes in Melvin, TX. He married the love of his life, Rosa Garcia, on August of 1949 in Mexico. Luis was a self-employed carpenter for many years and could fix just about anything. He also worked as a custodian for PISD. Luis was a loving husband and father who enjoyed playing the guitar and reading scripture. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his parents; three sisters and two brothers and two sons.

Luis is survived by his wife: Rosa G. Sifuentes of the home; three sons: Francisco Sifuentes and wife Lidia of Plainview, Jose Sifuentes and wife Sylvia of Lockhart, TX and Jesse Sifuentes and wife Bernice of Plainview; three daughters: Maria Lopez, Dora Sifuentes Sanchez and husband Tony all of Plainview, and Rosa Ocanas of Bastrop; one brother: Chema Sifuentes of Dallas; eighteen grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

