Graveside services for Luis Ortiz, 81, of Lubbock, TX, will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park, Lubbock, TX, with Dub Hannel officiating. The family will gather at Abell Funeral Home to receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm Wednesday, June 19th. Services are under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy, TX.
Mr. Ortiz died Monday, June 17, 2019, in Lubbock, TX.
The family suggests memorials be sent to the Sunset School of Preaching, 3723 34th Street, Lubbock, TX 79410 or to the Children's Home of Lubbock, 4404 Idalou Rd, Lubbock, TX 79403.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on June 20, 2019