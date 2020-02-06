Services for Lula "Lou" Newton, 78, of Houma, LA, will be held at 10:00 am Friday, February 7, 2020, at Abell Funeral Home with Rev. Barry Tilley officiating. Burial will follow in the Abernathy Cemetery under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy, TX.
Mrs. Newton died Friday, January 31, 2020, in Houma, LA.
The family suggests memorials to a children's cancer organization or to St. Jude's Children"s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org.
