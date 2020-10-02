1/1
Lupe Hernandez
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lupe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosary for Lupe Hernandez, 63, of Abernathy, TX, will be recited at 7:00 pm Thursday, October 1, 2020, at St. Isidore Catholic Church with Rev. Brian Wood, pastor, officiating. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am Friday, October 2, 2020, in the same church with the same officiant. Burial will follow in the Abernathy Cemetery under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy, TX.
Lupe died Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in Lubbock, TX.
Lupe was born January 23, 1957 in Lubbock to Manuel and Luisa (Castillo) Olguin. She married George Alonzo Hernandez July 6, 1974 in Abernathy. Lupe had a love for floral design and home decorating. At the age of 15, she began working for Dorothy Stephens. She was a devoted member of St. Isidore Catholic Church and loved her family dearly.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Luisa Olguin, Her husband George Hernandez, 2 brothers, Frank Olguin and Luis Olguin and 3 sisters, Manuela Gaona, Mary Garcia and Janie Ramirez.
Lupe is survived by her two children, Andy Hernandez and Gracie Martinez and husband Joe and 2 grandchildren, Alivia and Ethan Hernandez all of Abernathy, 2 brothers, Tony Olguin of Lubbock, and Rueben Olguin of Abernathy, 6 sisters, Josie Soto of Roswell, NM, Margaret Olivas of Abernathy, Adelina Figurora of Wolfforth, Dominga Olguin, Irene Betancur and Ramona Olguin all of Lubbock, and many nieces and nephews.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Rosary
07:00 PM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop - Abernathy
411 16th Street
Abernathy, TX 79311
(806) 298-2331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved