Rosary for Lupe Hernandez, 63, of Abernathy, TX, will be recited at 7:00 pm Thursday, October 1, 2020, at St. Isidore Catholic Church with Rev. Brian Wood, pastor, officiating. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am Friday, October 2, 2020, in the same church with the same officiant. Burial will follow in the Abernathy Cemetery under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy, TX.

Lupe died Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in Lubbock, TX.

Lupe was born January 23, 1957 in Lubbock to Manuel and Luisa (Castillo) Olguin. She married George Alonzo Hernandez July 6, 1974 in Abernathy. Lupe had a love for floral design and home decorating. At the age of 15, she began working for Dorothy Stephens. She was a devoted member of St. Isidore Catholic Church and loved her family dearly.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Luisa Olguin, Her husband George Hernandez, 2 brothers, Frank Olguin and Luis Olguin and 3 sisters, Manuela Gaona, Mary Garcia and Janie Ramirez.

Lupe is survived by her two children, Andy Hernandez and Gracie Martinez and husband Joe and 2 grandchildren, Alivia and Ethan Hernandez all of Abernathy, 2 brothers, Tony Olguin of Lubbock, and Rueben Olguin of Abernathy, 6 sisters, Josie Soto of Roswell, NM, Margaret Olivas of Abernathy, Adelina Figurora of Wolfforth, Dominga Olguin, Irene Betancur and Ramona Olguin all of Lubbock, and many nieces and nephews.



