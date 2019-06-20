Lupe Lopez, 76 of Plainview, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 2 o' clock in the afternoon on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father George Poonely celebrating. Interment will follow in Plainview Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 6 o' clock in the evening on Thursday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.
Lupe was born on March 7, 1943 to Luis Laureles and Maria Moreno in San Marcos, TX. She married Selvestre Lopez in 1961 in Levelland. Lupe was a caring homemaker who enjoyed bingo, sewing and watching western movies. She was a loving wife and mother and cherished the time she spent with her family, friends and nieces and nephews. Lupe also liked going for walks with her dog Rocky. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents; one sister: Janie Honesto; and one granddaughter: Carolee Lopez.
Lupe is survived by her husband: Selvestre of the home; one son: Marcos Lopez and wife Beth of Garden City, KS; two daughters: Gloria Owens and husband Raymond and Jessica Lopez all of Plainview; three brothers: Domingo Laureles of Tulia, Jose Laureles of the Valley and Jesse Laureles of Brownfield; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren and four fur babies.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on June 20, 2019