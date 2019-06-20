Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lemons Funeral Home - Plainview 206 W 8th St Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-5566 Rosary 6:00 PM Sacred Heart Catholic Church Funeral Mass 2:00 PM Sacred Heart Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Lupe Lopez, 76 of Plainview, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 2 o' clock in the afternoon on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father George Poonely celebrating. Interment will follow in Plainview Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 6 o' clock in the evening on Thursday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.

Lupe was born on March 7, 1943 to Luis Laureles and Maria Moreno in San Marcos, TX. She married Selvestre Lopez in 1961 in Levelland. Lupe was a caring homemaker who enjoyed bingo, sewing and watching western movies. She was a loving wife and mother and cherished the time she spent with her family, friends and nieces and nephews. Lupe also liked going for walks with her dog Rocky. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one sister: Janie Honesto; and one granddaughter: Carolee Lopez.

Lupe is survived by her husband: Selvestre of the home; one son: Marcos Lopez and wife Beth of Garden City, KS; two daughters: Gloria Owens and husband Raymond and Jessica Lopez all of Plainview; three brothers: Domingo Laureles of Tulia, Jose Laureles of the Valley and Jesse Laureles of Brownfield; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren and four fur babies.

Online condolences may be made at

Lupe Lopez, 76 of Plainview, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 2 o' clock in the afternoon on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father George Poonely celebrating. Interment will follow in Plainview Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 6 o' clock in the evening on Thursday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.Lupe was born on March 7, 1943 to Luis Laureles and Maria Moreno in San Marcos, TX. She married Selvestre Lopez in 1961 in Levelland. Lupe was a caring homemaker who enjoyed bingo, sewing and watching western movies. She was a loving wife and mother and cherished the time she spent with her family, friends and nieces and nephews. Lupe also liked going for walks with her dog Rocky. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and will be dearly missed.She is preceded in death by her parents; one sister: Janie Honesto; and one granddaughter: Carolee Lopez.Lupe is survived by her husband: Selvestre of the home; one son: Marcos Lopez and wife Beth of Garden City, KS; two daughters: Gloria Owens and husband Raymond and Jessica Lopez all of Plainview; three brothers: Domingo Laureles of Tulia, Jose Laureles of the Valley and Jesse Laureles of Brownfield; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren and four fur babies.Online condolences may be made at www.lemonsfunerals.com. Published in Plainview Daily Herald on June 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close