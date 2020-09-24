Lydia Carrillo Agustince, 66 of Plainview, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 10 o'clock in the morning on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Bill Anton celebrating. Interment will follow in Plainview Cemetery. Mrs. Carrillo will lie in repose from 1 until 8 o' clock in the evening on Wednesday and from noon until 6 o'clock in the evening on Thursday at Lemons Memorial Chapel. A Rosary will immediately follow the visitation and begin at 6 o' clock on Thursday. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.

Lydia was born on November 28, 1953 to Vicente and Ernestina (Escontrias) Hernandez in Odinga, Chihuahua Mexico. She moved to the United States when she was sixteen years old and shortly after met her first husband, Cruz Flores Carrillo. They married in 1972 and spent many happy years together. Sadly, he preceded her in death on December 10, 2001. Lydia found joy again when she met Lorenzo Agustince in 2006 and they married in 2015. Lydia loved spending time with her family, cookouts, and dancing. She also enjoyed yardwork and gardening with her favorite flowers being red roses. Lydia was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Cruz F. Carrillo Sr.; and two brothers: Amador and Guadalupe Hernandez.

Lydia is survived by her husband: Lorenzo of the home; four sons: Cruz Jr., Raul, Sammy Carrillo all of Plainview, and Richard Carrillo of San Antonio, one daughter: Nancy Carrillo of Plainview; three brothers: Alvaro, Rodrigo, Alfonso Hernandez all of Ojinaga, Chihuahua Mexico and eleven grandchildren.



