Lynda Lou Holley, age 77 of Lockney, went to see her Lord and Savior on Monday, July 29, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 2, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Lockney with Pastor Joseph Tillery officiating. Interment will follow at the Plainview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Moore-Rose Funeral Home Chapel in Lockney. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Lockney.
She was born Christmas Day in 1941 to Oscar Carter, Jr. and Jo (Sharp) Carter in Dallas, Texas. Lynda had many activities that she thoroughly enjoyed. She loved to play games, listen to Elvis Presley music and collect Coca-Cola memorabilia. She was very big into crafting and enjoyed crafts of all types. Lynda really enjoyed times she spent visiting with her friends in Lockney, both at the Senior Citizens Center and at First Baptist Church of Lockney where she was very active and was a long-time member.
She is preceded in death by her dad, GM (Gravel Morris) Webb.
She is survived by her son Coy Holley; her mother, Mother Jo Webb; one brother, Randy Webb and his wife Denise; two sisters, Rubie Wardlow and Arline Anderson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Online condolences may be made at www.moore-rose.com.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Aug. 1, 2019