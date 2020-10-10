1/
Madeline Stone
{ "" }
Madeline Stone, age 77 of Silverton, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 9, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Silverton with GJ Walton officiating. Interment will follow at Silverton Cemetery. Visitation will from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Moore-Rose Funeral Home Visitation Center in Silverton. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Silverton.

Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Moore-Rose Funeral Home
OCT
9
Funeral service
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Moore-Rose Funeral Home
504 Loretta
Silverton, TX 79257
(806) 823-2121
