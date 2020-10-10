Madeline Stone, age 77 of Silverton, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 9, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Silverton with GJ Walton officiating. Interment will follow at Silverton Cemetery. Visitation will from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Moore-Rose Funeral Home Visitation Center in Silverton. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Silverton.

