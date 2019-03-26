Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mae Ann Harkins. View Sign

Most beloved child in Christ, Mae Ann Harkins, 67, of Plainview was called to her Heavenly Home on March 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Harvest Christian Fellowship with Rev. Rusty Gray of Tulia Christian Fellowship officiating. Burial will follow in Kress Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 P.M. in the Kornerstone Chapel.

Mae was born on April 28, 1951 in Olton, Texas to Ira and Margaret Hill. She graduated from Plainview High School in 1970. She married Dennis Harkins on August 7, 1971 in Finney Baptist Church.

Mae is survived by her husband Dennis; daughter, Brandy Haines and husband Michael of Olton; son, Sparky Harkins and partner Leslie Watson of Plainview; daughter, Amanda Wethington and husband Benjamin of Amarillo; brother, Lee Hill and wife Marcela of Farmington, CA; brother, John Hill and wife Kay of Powderly, TX; sister, Gay Anderson and husband Mike of Plainview; eight grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Plainview Christian Academy or charity of your choosing.

