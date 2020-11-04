Manuel Santoyo Rosales
October 31, 2020
Plainview, Texas-Manuel Santoyo Rosales, 58, died on Saturday, October 31, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Tulia. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Tulia.
He is survived by his wife: Silvia Rosales: one daughter: Rachel Rosales, two sons: Manuel Rosales, Jr. and wife Leah and Benjamin Zuniga, four brothers: Marcial Rosales and wife Ana, Gabriel Rosales and wife Anita, Harvey Rosales and wife Rebecca and David Rosales, two sisters: Mary Sepeda and Gloria Elizondo and six grandchildren: Gracie Rosales, Noah Rosales, Emily Rosales, Elizabeth Zuniga, Lauren Zuniga and Caleb Johnson.
