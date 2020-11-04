1/1
Manuel Santoyo Rosales
Manuel Santoyo Rosales
October 31, 2020
Plainview, Texas-Manuel Santoyo Rosales, 58, died on Saturday, October 31, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Tulia. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Tulia.
He is survived by his wife: Silvia Rosales: one daughter: Rachel Rosales, two sons: Manuel Rosales, Jr. and wife Leah and Benjamin Zuniga, four brothers: Marcial Rosales and wife Ana, Gabriel Rosales and wife Anita, Harvey Rosales and wife Rebecca and David Rosales, two sisters: Mary Sepeda and Gloria Elizondo and six grandchildren: Gracie Rosales, Noah Rosales, Emily Rosales, Elizabeth Zuniga, Lauren Zuniga and Caleb Johnson.
Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com

Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview
3605 S.W. 3rd Street
Plainview, TX 79072
806-296-0055
