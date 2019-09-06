Manuela Ayala 90 years old, of SANTA Fe, NM, went to be with the Lord August 28,2019, at home surrounded by her family.

Manuela was born February 27, 1929 in Victoria, Texas. She was the oldest of 5 brothers and 1 sister. She married Manual Ayala, April 1, 1950. A homemaker who loved to cook, sew and care for her family. She volunteered at Plainview Hospital as a pink lady for 30 years.

She survived by daughter Jaynee Hernandez, sons Earnest Ayala and wife Merry, Joe Ayala and wife Trish, all of Santa Fe, NM. Grandchildren Teynan Thompson and husband Carey, Lynsay Ayala, all of Santa Fe, NM. Kate East and husband Brian of Albuquerque, NM, Jon David Hernandez of San Diego, Ca. Great Grandkids: Ryley Ayala, Leyla and Charlie Thompson, all of Santa Fe NM and Raylene Hernandez of San Diego, Ca.

MEMORIAL SERVICE Will be conducted at 10:00 am Friday September 13th at Northwest Church of Christ

