1/1
Marci Brown
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marci's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marci Brown, 62, of Plainview, departed from the earthly world and entered heaven's gates on October 17, 2020. Memorial services were held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Garland Street Church of Christ at 10 a.m.
Marci was born on July 21, 1958 to Merwyn and Shirley Igo in Plainview, Texas where she grew up. She was a member of Church of Christ her entire life. She was a strong devout Christian woman who loved the Lord. Marci graduated from PHS in 1976 and attended Texas Women's University where she received her Bachelor's degree and later her Masters at Amber University.
During her 40 years in social work she helped those who needed guidance and direction. She became the Executive Director for Crisis Center of The Plains and worked there for 20 years. Serving others was not only her job but her life's passion. She was a fierce fighter for those who could not fight for themselves.
Above all, Marci's heart belonged to her children and grandchildren. Her family was her pride and joy. She loved being in the presence of her loved ones and getting to watching them succeed and grow. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
Marci enjoyed playing solitaire every chance she got. She always had a deck of cards in her hands. Her other passion was Girl Scouts where she led her troops for years. In 2010, Marci was named Girl Scout Woman of the Year in the state of Texas.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children; Garrett Brown and wife, Brittnee, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Katelyn Pendley and husband, Bryson, of Dumas, Texas, and Dustin Brown and wife, Trashai of Lowell, Arkansas, grandchildren; Keegen Cozart, Channler Brown, Taelyn Brown, Tinley Brown, Torrin Brown, Embree Brown, Aisley Pendley, and soon to be, Knox Pendley, brothers; Kevin Igo and wife, Roxie, of Plainview, Texas and Robert Igo and wife, Amy of Austin, Texas, sisters; Shanna Igo and husband, Kevin Flemming, of Austin, Texas and Mandy Goodwin of Conroe, Texas.
Marci is preceded in death by her parents; Merwyn and Shirley Igo.
In lieu of flowers the family would like any and all donation to be sent to:
Crisis Center of the Plains, P.O. Box 326, Plainview, TX 79073

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved