Marci Brown, 62, of Plainview, departed from the earthly world and entered heaven's gates on October 17, 2020. Memorial services were held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Garland Street Church of Christ at 10 a.m.

Marci was born on July 21, 1958 to Merwyn and Shirley Igo in Plainview, Texas where she grew up. She was a member of Church of Christ her entire life. She was a strong devout Christian woman who loved the Lord. Marci graduated from PHS in 1976 and attended Texas Women's University where she received her Bachelor's degree and later her Masters at Amber University.

During her 40 years in social work she helped those who needed guidance and direction. She became the Executive Director for Crisis Center of The Plains and worked there for 20 years. Serving others was not only her job but her life's passion. She was a fierce fighter for those who could not fight for themselves.

Above all, Marci's heart belonged to her children and grandchildren. Her family was her pride and joy. She loved being in the presence of her loved ones and getting to watching them succeed and grow. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

Marci enjoyed playing solitaire every chance she got. She always had a deck of cards in her hands. Her other passion was Girl Scouts where she led her troops for years. In 2010, Marci was named Girl Scout Woman of the Year in the state of Texas.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children; Garrett Brown and wife, Brittnee, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Katelyn Pendley and husband, Bryson, of Dumas, Texas, and Dustin Brown and wife, Trashai of Lowell, Arkansas, grandchildren; Keegen Cozart, Channler Brown, Taelyn Brown, Tinley Brown, Torrin Brown, Embree Brown, Aisley Pendley, and soon to be, Knox Pendley, brothers; Kevin Igo and wife, Roxie, of Plainview, Texas and Robert Igo and wife, Amy of Austin, Texas, sisters; Shanna Igo and husband, Kevin Flemming, of Austin, Texas and Mandy Goodwin of Conroe, Texas.

Marci is preceded in death by her parents; Merwyn and Shirley Igo.

In lieu of flowers the family would like any and all donation to be sent to:

Crisis Center of the Plains, P.O. Box 326, Plainview, TX 79073



