Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marco Antonio Diaz. View Sign

Marco Antonio Diaz, 52 of Plainview, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019. A Memorial Service is scheduled for 10 o' clock in the morning on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Lemons Memorial Chapel with Oscar Chavez, Area Community Hospice Chaplain, officiating. A Memorial Mass and interment will be set at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.

Marco was born on April 4, 1967 to Valeriano and Victoriana Diaz in Lockney, TX. He graduated from Plainview High School in 1983. Marco bravely served his country in the United States Air Force. He worked for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and retired in 2017. Marco enjoyed collecting coins and baseball cards. He also enjoyed watching sports. Marco was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one great nephew: Jorge Luis Tinoco, Jr.

Marco is survived by one brother: Jose Diaz and wife Martha of San Juan, TX; three sisters: Leticia Tinoco, Melba Herrera and Anna Lisa Diaz all of Plainview; nieces and nephews; Valorie Torrez, Jorge Tinoco, Sr., Jeniffer Diaz, Enrique Paredes, Luis Paredes and Ilianna Falcon; great nieces and nephews: Makayla Torrez, Samantha Tinoco, Chloe Torrez, Mariela Tinoco, Andres Tinoco and Jordan King Torrez.

Marco Antonio Diaz, 52 of Plainview, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019. A Memorial Service is scheduled for 10 o' clock in the morning on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Lemons Memorial Chapel with Oscar Chavez, Area Community Hospice Chaplain, officiating. A Memorial Mass and interment will be set at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.Marco was born on April 4, 1967 to Valeriano and Victoriana Diaz in Lockney, TX. He graduated from Plainview High School in 1983. Marco bravely served his country in the United States Air Force. He worked for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and retired in 2017. Marco enjoyed collecting coins and baseball cards. He also enjoyed watching sports. Marco was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.He is preceded in death by his parents and one great nephew: Jorge Luis Tinoco, Jr.Marco is survived by one brother: Jose Diaz and wife Martha of San Juan, TX; three sisters: Leticia Tinoco, Melba Herrera and Anna Lisa Diaz all of Plainview; nieces and nephews; Valorie Torrez, Jorge Tinoco, Sr., Jeniffer Diaz, Enrique Paredes, Luis Paredes and Ilianna Falcon; great nieces and nephews: Makayla Torrez, Samantha Tinoco, Chloe Torrez, Mariela Tinoco, Andres Tinoco and Jordan King Torrez. Funeral Home Lemons Funeral Home - Plainview

206 W 8th St

Plainview , TX 79072

806-296-5566 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Plainview Daily Herald from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close