Marco Antonio Diaz, 52 of Plainview, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019. A Memorial Service is scheduled for 10 o' clock in the morning on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Lemons Memorial Chapel with Oscar Chavez, Area Community Hospice Chaplain, officiating. A Memorial Mass and interment will be set at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.
Marco was born on April 4, 1967 to Valeriano and Victoriana Diaz in Lockney, TX. He graduated from Plainview High School in 1983. Marco bravely served his country in the United States Air Force. He worked for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and retired in 2017. Marco enjoyed collecting coins and baseball cards. He also enjoyed watching sports. Marco was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one great nephew: Jorge Luis Tinoco, Jr.
Marco is survived by one brother: Jose Diaz and wife Martha of San Juan, TX; three sisters: Leticia Tinoco, Melba Herrera and Anna Lisa Diaz all of Plainview; nieces and nephews; Valorie Torrez, Jorge Tinoco, Sr., Jeniffer Diaz, Enrique Paredes, Luis Paredes and Ilianna Falcon; great nieces and nephews: Makayla Torrez, Samantha Tinoco, Chloe Torrez, Mariela Tinoco, Andres Tinoco and Jordan King Torrez.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2019