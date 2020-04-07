Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Ann Buckner. View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-0055 Graveside service Plainview Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Ann Buckner, of Plainview, TX, went home to heaven April 5th, 2020. A family graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Plainview Memorial Park under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.

She was born November 15, 1935 in Plainview, TX to RC and Esta Lue Keeling.

Margaret attended school in Plainview where she met and married her husband of 68 years, Herman Buckner.

Margaret was a beloved Mother and Grandmother and loved her family deeply. She was very proud of her two sons and always loved watching them harvest the crops and spending time at the lake fishing with them and family. Her granddaughter's were her pride and joy, she loved attending all their activities and shopping with them. She always enjoyed playing cards and games with family and friends.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Herman; two sons, Danny Buckner and his wife Darla, Rocky Buckner and wife Rhonda , both of Plainview, TX.; two granddaughters, Laci Harrison and husband David of New Braunfels, TX and Crystal Meyers and husband Jeff of Midlothian, TX.; five great grandchildren, Hannah, Harper and Hadley Harrison and Hayden and Hope Meyers.

The family is very grateful to the wonderful caregivers at Beehive and Area Community Hospice of Plainview, TX.

The family suggests memorial contributions go to .

Online condolences may be made at

