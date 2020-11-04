Margaret E. Riddle, 87, passed away on Sunday November 1, 2020 in Plainview. A memorial service will be held on Thursday November 5, 2020 at 2 P.M. at College Heights Baptist Church in Plainview, Texas with Taylor Lassiter officiating.
You may live stream the service at the church at this address: https://www.collegeheightsbc.org/
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 5:30-7 P.M. at Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview, TX.
Margaret was born on July 12, 1933 in Earth, TX to Gus and Emma Belle Parish. She graduated in 1950 from Springlake High School and on November 23, 1950 she married James G Riddle in Clovis, NM. Margaret was a faithful member of College Heights Baptist Church. She loved her church family and developed many lasting friendships and she never met a stranger. She enjoyed cooking for family and church gatherings, playing bridge at her local bridge club, solving crossword puzzles and cryptograms. Most of all she just loved her family. "MeeMaw," as she was called, was noted for her sense of humor and that was reflected in the annual homemade birthday cards sent to family members complete with their best unflattering photo and poetic birthday wishes. You had a year to recover because another one was coming.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James G. Riddle; two sons, Ricky Riddle and Randy Riddle; her parents, Gus and Emma Belle Parish; four brothers, Gus Parish, Jr., K.B. Parish, Charles Parish and Doug Parish; one sister, Mary Miller Burkett.
She is survived by her two sons, James Lee Riddle and wife Carolyn of Odessa and Terry Riddle and wife Kimberley of Odessa; two daughters-in-law, Debbie Riddle of Plainview and Poly Riddle of San Angelo; two sisters, Charlene McFatter of Odessa and Carolyn Gibson of San Jon, NM; one brother-in-law, Charles Riddle and wife Ann of Nashville, TN; four grandchildren, Ryan Riddle and wife Jennifer, Trent Riddle and wife Meredith, Scott Riddle and wife Rachel, and Kristi Powers and husband Ryan; eleven great grandchildren, Cailyn Riddle, Reagan Riddle, Brennon Riddle, Lincoln Riddle, Hogan Riddle, Sutton Riddle, Reece Riddle, Rynn Riddle, Laine Riddle, Jonah Powers and Jacob Powers.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the nurses and staff of Santa Fe Place for their gentle care and love for the last two years. Special thanks to Dr. Sergio Lara for being such a kind, skilled and caring physician.
Memorials can be made to College Heights Baptist Church, 802 Quincy St Plainview, Texas 79072.