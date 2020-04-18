Margaret Inez Bartley Edmiston age 98, passed away, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Margaret was born in Floydada, Texas on November 1, 1921 to JB and Avis McCauley Bartley. She went to school in Plainview, Texas. She later married Kearney Eugene Edmiston on December 31, 1938. They moved to Waxahachie, where son Kearney Jr was born and Perryton where daughter Sharon was born. They then moved to Floydada in 1946 where daughter Dorothy was born. Margaret and Kearney had a plumbing and heating business together where she managed the office for 33 years in Floydada, Texas. Margaret and Kearney moved from Floydada to Rockwall, Texas in 2006. She was an excellent cook, seamstress and loved to play bridge which she did until age 95.
She is preceded in death by her parents, JB Bartley and Avis McCauley Bartley, and her husband Kearney Edmiston.
Margaret is survived by her children; Kearney Eugene Edmiston Jr (Vivian) of Denver, Co., Sharon Edmiston Seago (Bob) of Creede, Co, Dorothy Edmiston Allen of Rockwall, Texas, 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Apr. 18, 2020