Maria Bosquez Gallardo, 84, of Plainview passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Services are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview, Texas.
A rosary will be at 6 P.M. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the funeral home.
Ms. Gallardo was born on April 9, 1935 in Asherton, TX to Juan and Venacia Bosquez. She was raised by her mother and step-father; Venacia and Casimiro Rivera, since she was 7 after her father's death when she was 3. She worked as a custodian for the Plainview School district for many years before retiring in 1997.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her sons, Bobby Gallardo of Amarillo, TX and Julian Gallardo, Jr. and wife Lorraine of Pearland, TX; thirteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren; two brothers, Joe Rivera and Carlos Rivera; one sister, Rosa Chapa.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Dec. 10, 2019