Maria Burnett (DeLeon)54, of Plainview Tx. passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020 in Ft Hood Tx. surrounded by those who loved her. She was born August 6, 1965 in Plainview, Texas, to Eloy Farias and Isabel Vallin-Farias. Private family services were held in Killeen, Texas. Maria owned her own hair salon, L.A. Hair, where she used her talents to bring out the beauty in others. She enjoyed playing pool. Her smile was fabulous and contagious. Maria loved to spend time with her kids and grandkids. She will be missed by many.
Maria is survived by her two daughters; Amanda Ramos of Fort Hood, Texas and Destiny De Leon of Austin, Texas; son Jeremy De Leon of Plainview, Texas; four brothers Eloy Farias Jr., Carlos Farias, Robert Farias, Christopher Farias; and one sister Yvonne Pena; five grandchildren and her many nephews and nieces.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton, Texas.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Feb. 5, 2020