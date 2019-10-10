Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Camargo. View Sign Service Information Lemons Funeral Home - Plainview 206 W 8th St Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-5566 Reposing 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM Lemons Memorial Chapel Funeral service 10:00 AM Church of Christ 9th & Columbia View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Maria Camargo, 100 of Plainview, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. A Funeral Service is scheduled for 10 o' clock in the morning on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 9th & Columbia Church of Christ with Delphine Ruiz officiating. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Camargo will lie in repose from 10:00am – 8:00pm at Lemons Memorial Chapel on Thursday. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.

Maria was born on October 28, 1918 to Primitivo and Celestina Moreno in Kansas City, MO. She was a homemaker most of her life and enjoyed every aspect of it. Maria married Domingo Camargo in December of 1942 and they spent many happy years together until his passing in 2002. She loved to cook; especially for her family. She had a caring soul and cherished every minute she got to spend with her grandchildren. She always kept a clean house and was firm in discipline but was also kind and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Maria will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She was a member of the 9th and Columbia Church of Christ.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Domingo Camargo; two sons: Sargent Juan Hipolito Camargo and Eliseo Camargo; one brother: Severo Moreno; one sister: Anita Moreno; and three grandchildren: Jose Luis Camargo, Domingo Camargo III and Christina Barela.

Maria is survived by two sisters: Christina Gomez of Harlingen and Cira Moreno of Houston; six sons: Joe Camargo and wife Rachel, Jessie Camargo and wife Lucy, Domingo Camargo Jr., and Ignacio Camargo Sr., all of Plainview, Mario Camargo of Uvalde and Willie Camargo of Littlefield; three daughters: Mary Vasquez and husband Robert of Plainview, Elvira Lainez and husband Santos of San Antonio and Chris Jimenez and husband David of Hale Center; thirty two grandchildren; thirty seven great grand children and nineteen great-great grandchildren.

