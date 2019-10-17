Maria D. Ortega, 71, of Plainview passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Kornerstone Chapel. Services are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview, Texas.
Viewing will be 9:00 A.M. – 8:00 P.M., Friday, October 18, 2019 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Ortega was born on April 26, 1948 in Laredo, Texas to Salvador and Maria Palos. She attended Laredo Junior College where she received her Associates degree in Applied Science in Social Work and Our Lady of the Lake University, San Antonio and received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Human Sciences. She has lived in Plainview for 12 years where she was employed at Plainview I.S.D. and enjoyed working with elementary children. She retired in May 2019.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Juan Chapa.
She is survived by her daughters, Yvonne Wood of Dallas, Melissa Picard of Lubbock, Belinda Rivas of Garden City, KS, Elizabeth Chapa of Plainview; her son, Eddie Chapa of Dallas; her brothers, Lupe Palos of Arlington, Salvador Palos and Eddie Palos, both of Dallas; her sisters, Hortencia Maximino of Pearsall, Elia Montemayor of Laredo and Terry Martinez of Pearsall; sixteen grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Oct. 17, 2019