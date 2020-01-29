Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria D. Tambunga. View Sign Service Information Lemons Funeral Home - Plainview 206 W 8th St Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-5566 Send Flowers Obituary

Maria D. Tambunga, 98 of Plainview, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 10 o' clock in the morning on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe with Father Bill Anton celebrating. Interment will follow in Lockney Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 6 o' clock in the evening on Tuesday at Lemons Memorial Chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.

Maria was born on April 14, 1921 to Casimiro and Juanita Herrera in Ejido de Guadalupe, Mexico. She was a devoted homemaker who loved her family and was happily married to Jose Tambunga for over forty years.

She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; three sisters; three brothers; and one daughter: Teresa Tambunga.

Maria was survived by three sons: Joe Tambunga and wife Aurora of New Mexico, Jake Tambunga of Plainview, and Jesse Tambunga and wife Lynda of Abilene; three daughters: Josefina Aviles and husband Joe of Plainview, Juanita Trevino and husband Joe of Lubbock and Yolanda Dollar and husband Robert of; one brother: Antonio Herrera; one sister: Maria Elena Herrera-Vasquez; two grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

