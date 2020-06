Maria O. Longoria, 67, of Plainview, passed from this life on May 28, 2020. A mass service will be held at 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Plainview Memorial Park under the direction of Bartley Funeral Home. A rosary will be held at Bartley Funeral Home on Monday, June 1st, 2020 from 6-8 p.m.

