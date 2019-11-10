Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie (Dulin) Freeman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie Dulin Freeman, 82, of Hale Center, passed from this life on Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Lubbock. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church in Hale Center with Brother Jimmy Cameron officiating. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Gardens in Plainview under the direction of Ramage Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, November 12, at Ramage Funeral Directors in Hale Center.

Marjorie was born October 2, 1937, on the farm in Hale Center, Texas, to R.B. and Gwyneth Baker. In 1955, she married Jack E. Dulin and he preceded her in death in 1985. On July 11, 1987, Marjorie married Dr. Ray W. Freeman and he preceded her in death in 2018. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Durvin Baker and a sister, Maxine Wilson.

Marjorie was very active in her community throughout the years. A member of the First United Methodist Church , she enjoyed singing in the choir. She was a member of the Hale County Extension Homemakers for many years and held many offices in the organization. A long-time adult leader of various Hale County and District II 4-H activities, Marjorie was also active in the Plainview ISD PTA and life member of Texas PTA. Marjorie was a strong supporter of the Hale Center Library and member of the Hale Center Pioneer Study Club and Good Neighbors Quilting Club. Marjorie played a big role in organizing and producing the murals on buildings around Hale Center and was a member of the Hale Center Beautification Committee.

Survivors include two sons, Jack Eddie Dulin and his wife Marilyn of Clyde and Ray and Kathy Freeman of Liberty, MO, three daughters, Debbie Price and her husband Mike of Plainview, Tricia Bell of Loudon, TN, and Michelle Heath and her husband Jody of Flower Mound, two brothers, Billy Baker of Sunrise Beach and Bobby Baker of Summerfield, and a sister, Margaret Reeves of Cotton Center. She was blessed with 15 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren.

The family suggest memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church PO Box 1258 Hale Center, TX 79064 or the 3610 22nd St. Ste. 300 Lubbock, TX 79410. The family also wishes to thank the administration and staff of Santa Fe Place Senior Living for their love and support while taking care of Marjorie.

