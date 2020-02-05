Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha (Cunningham) Curtis. View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-0055 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM College Heights Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Martha Cunningham Curtis, 66, of Plainview passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, February 7, 2020 at College Heights Baptist Church with Rev. Don Robertson officiating. Burial will follow in Plainview Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.

A visitation will be held on Thursday evening, February 6, 2020 from 5 to 7 P.M. at Kornerstone.

Martha was born on February 20, 1953 in Plainview, Texas to Alvin and Laverne (McCay) Cunningham. She grew up in Plainview and graduated from Plainview High School in 1971. Martha married Bryan Curtis on November 30, 1972 in Hereford, Texas. She worked various jobs and even helped Bryan with some of his work, but she was mainly a homemaker and a mom. She enjoyed cooking and baking and loved to feed every mouth she could. Martha also enjoyed fishing and camping. She was a member of College Heights Baptist Church where she helped with Vacation Bible School and helped with funeral meals. She was also a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

Martha was preceded in death by her daughter, Kasey Ann Curtis Hill; parents, Alvin and Laverne Cunningham; and a brother, Jerry Dale Cunningham.

Those left to cherish her memory is her husband, Bryan Curtis of Plainview; son, Cody Curtis and wife Sara of Plainview; brother, Billy Cunningham and wife Colleen of Plainview; five grandchildren, Zoey Borchardt and husband Kiley, Brayden Hill, Haley Curtis, Riley Curtis, Kinsley Curtis all of Plainview; mother-in-law, Ludene Grush of Canyon; son-in-law, J.R. Hill of Plainview; and numerous Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins.

The family suggests memorials to the , 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016 or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

Online condolences can be made at

Martha Cunningham Curtis, 66, of Plainview passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, February 7, 2020 at College Heights Baptist Church with Rev. Don Robertson officiating. Burial will follow in Plainview Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.A visitation will be held on Thursday evening, February 6, 2020 from 5 to 7 P.M. at Kornerstone.Martha was born on February 20, 1953 in Plainview, Texas to Alvin and Laverne (McCay) Cunningham. She grew up in Plainview and graduated from Plainview High School in 1971. Martha married Bryan Curtis on November 30, 1972 in Hereford, Texas. She worked various jobs and even helped Bryan with some of his work, but she was mainly a homemaker and a mom. She enjoyed cooking and baking and loved to feed every mouth she could. Martha also enjoyed fishing and camping. She was a member of College Heights Baptist Church where she helped with Vacation Bible School and helped with funeral meals. She was also a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.Martha was preceded in death by her daughter, Kasey Ann Curtis Hill; parents, Alvin and Laverne Cunningham; and a brother, Jerry Dale Cunningham.Those left to cherish her memory is her husband, Bryan Curtis of Plainview; son, Cody Curtis and wife Sara of Plainview; brother, Billy Cunningham and wife Colleen of Plainview; five grandchildren, Zoey Borchardt and husband Kiley, Brayden Hill, Haley Curtis, Riley Curtis, Kinsley Curtis all of Plainview; mother-in-law, Ludene Grush of Canyon; son-in-law, J.R. Hill of Plainview; and numerous Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins.The family suggests memorials to the , 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016 or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.Online condolences can be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Feb. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.