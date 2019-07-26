Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Elizabeth "Beth" Rumbaugh. View Sign Service Information Zapata Funeral Home - Spur 602 N. Burlington Spur , TX 79370 (806)-271-3333 Service 10:00 AM First Baptist Church Spur , TX View Map Interment 2:00 PM Hale Center Cemetery Hale Center , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Martha Elizabeth "Beth" Rumbaugh went to be with our Lord, in the Covenant Hospital SICU on July 22nd in Lubbock, TX at the age of 71.

Beth is survived by her mother, Corinne of Ozona; devoted husband, Jackie; sons, Chris of Dallas, Joshua of Big Lake; sister Rosalind of Ozona. She is preceded in death by her father Millard, of Hale Center.

Beth was born on December 21, 1947 in Plainview, TX to Millard and Corinne, living in Hale Center, TX. She graduated from Hale Center High School. She then obtained degrees in the field of Education from Sul Ross State College in Alpine, TX (Bachelor's) and West Texas State University in Canyon, TX (Master's). In total, she taught for 22 years, before retiring.

Shortly after she started teaching, she met and quickly married the love of her life, Jackie Rumbaugh in 1972. The couple welcomed two sons into their home, which grew to know a mother who loved music and reading, and she always encouraged them to love the Lord and follow their dreams.

Beth was accomplished at singing and playing the piano and often played and sang in the choir for her local churches. She taught piano to numerous students over the years. Beth was also active in the Musical Majority singing group during her time at Sul Ross State College, and went with them on a USO Show Tour through several locations including Japan, Korea, the Philippines, and Guam. Over the last two years of her life, she was a member of the Singing Women of Texas, West Chapter, which filled her with tremendous joy.

She was also active in numerous trips overseas to help with teaching English and other humanitarian efforts in places such as China and Lebanon. She was an active member of the local Art Guild in Spur, and had an appreciation for all forms of art media. She was an avid reader, and served as the Director of the Dickens County Spur Library.

A funeral is scheduled for July 26th at 10am in the First Baptist Church of Spur, TX. A graveside service will then be held that afternoon at 2:30pm at the Hale Center Cemetery in Hale Center, TX; with Rory Mosley and Bill Fuller officiating the services under the direction of Zapata Funeral Home. All are welcome to attend either/both services and celebrate Beth's life. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to your local library, the Singing Women of Texas, and/or the . The family would like to thank the amazing hospital staff at Covenant Hospital in Lubbock, TX, for their incredible care provided to Beth during the four weeks she spent there, primarily in the Surgical ICU. Their tender care and patience meant the world to the family during a very difficult time.

