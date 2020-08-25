September 29, 1929-August 11, 2020
Martha Luan Carter Brunson Haynes, 88, of Wimberley, Texas, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was born September 29, 1931, in Anna, Illinois. A complete obituary can be found at www.neptunesociety.com
A celebration of life gathering with family and friends will be held at a future date. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Brunson Family Endowed Scholarship in Literature at Texas State University (https://secure.ua.txstate.edu/site/SPageServer/?pagename=main_donation_form
), to ovarian cancer research, or to a charity of your choice
.