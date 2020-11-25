Martha Nell Whitfill Jennings, 88, passed from this life peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her family on November 23, 2020, at Pat's Care Home in Plainview, Texas. Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Northwest Church of Christ in Plainview with Dee Teel and Doug McDonough officiating. . Burial will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Tulia, Texas under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors.
There will be no family visitation. Arrangements are with Kornerstone Funeral Directors, and viewing will be during normal funeral home hours 9 am-8 pm.
Martha was born February 18, 1932 to Frank and Cassie Whitfill at home on a farm north of Lockney Texas. She began her education at the Lonestar school and went on to graduate from Lockney High School. She married Melvin Jennings on September 12, 1950 in Clovis, New Mexico.
Martha and Melvin lived and farmed northwest of Tulia for many years. Martha had a strong faith in God, and was a member of the 6th and Gaines Church of Christ in Tulia, Texas, before moving to Plainview in 2013, where she attended Northwest Church of Christ. She loved her husband, adored her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her great-great-grandchild. Her interests included playing the piano, singing, painting, traveling, admiring the wonders of God's creation, visiting friends, and her favorite activity was cooking delicious food. Martha began working at the Swisher County Library in 1976, and then went to work for the Swisher County Community Supervision and Correction Department for 22 years, before retiring in 2000.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Jennings, one son Randy Jennings, her parents, and her siblings: Dorothy Bass, Forrest Whitfill, Glen Whitfill, and James Whitfill.
She is survived by two daughters, Vicki Hayes and husband Mark of Plainview, Pam Hamby of Plainview, and one son Steve Jennings and wife Vanessa of Harlingen, Texas. Her grandchildren, Jennifer Casey, Ryan Hayes and wife Tami, Kyle Hayes and wife Meridith, Truitt Hayes and wife Kari, Sharmaine Jennings, Shanna Sharice Jennings, Landon Jennings and wife Natasha, Quenton Jennings, Coby, Jarrett and wife Kasey. Her great-grandchildren, Emma Casey, Kate Casey, Cale Hayes, Caden Hayes, Colby Hayes, Kyleigh Hayes, Chandler Hayes and wife Haley, Logan Hayes, Perla Jennings, Evelyn Jennings, Kaylem Jennings, Launa Jennings, Pearl Jennings, and even lived to see one great-great-grandchild, Allen Hayes.
The family would like to thank Santa Fe Place for their care of Mother for the past several years, also those that tended to her needs from Area Community Hospice, with special thanks to Pat Jackson and Destinee Riley at Pat's Care Home for their love, the excellent care given her, and making her last days as comfortable as possible.
The family would welcome memorial donations be made to "Bibles for India" c/o Van Miller, 506 Kirchwood, Plainview, Texas, 79072, or you can donate to your favorite charity
