Martin Centeno, 51, of Plainview, passed from this life on June 13, 2020. Memorial services will be held at Bartley Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

Martin was born to Alfonso and Christina Centeno on September 25, 1968 in Oxnard, California. He married Elsie Rendon in September of 2015 in Plainview, Texas. Martin was a huge fan of the Los Angeles Angels, Texas Rangers, and Jacksonville Jaguars. He enjoyed cooking and baking and was an extremely hardworking man. He loved his family and friends dearly.

He will be remembered as a loving husband, son, and brother.

Those left to cherish his memory is his wife; Elsie Centeno of Plainview, his parents; Alfonso and Christina Centeno of Oxnard, California, his three children Martin Centeno, Danyka Centeno, and Joshua Centeno all of California, brother; Alfonso Centeno of Las Vegas, NV, sister; Sylvia Centeno of Oxnard, CA, and a special niece; Crystal Centeno.



