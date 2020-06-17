Martin Centeno
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martin Centeno, 51, of Plainview, passed from this life on June 13, 2020. Memorial services will be held at Bartley Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
Martin was born to Alfonso and Christina Centeno on September 25, 1968 in Oxnard, California. He married Elsie Rendon in September of 2015 in Plainview, Texas. Martin was a huge fan of the Los Angeles Angels, Texas Rangers, and Jacksonville Jaguars. He enjoyed cooking and baking and was an extremely hardworking man. He loved his family and friends dearly.
He will be remembered as a loving husband, son, and brother.
Those left to cherish his memory is his wife; Elsie Centeno of Plainview, his parents; Alfonso and Christina Centeno of Oxnard, California, his three children Martin Centeno, Danyka Centeno, and Joshua Centeno all of California, brother; Alfonso Centeno of Las Vegas, NV, sister; Sylvia Centeno of Oxnard, CA, and a special niece; Crystal Centeno.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved