Service Information Lemons Funeral Home - Plainview 206 W 8th St Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-5566 Celebration of Life 7:00 PM at the church Celebration of Life 7:00 PM at the church Funeral service 2:00 PM Templo Sinai

Martin Jacob "Gordo" Hernandez Jr., 9 of Plainview, gained his Angel wings on Thursday, January 16, 2020. A Funeral Service is scheduled for 2 o' clock in the afternoon on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Templo Sinai with Pastor Ignacio Soto officiating. Burial will follow in Plainview Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for 7 o' clock in the evening on Monday and Tuesday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.

Martin was born on July 16, 2010 to Martin C. Hernandez and Valerie Soto in Plainview, TX. He was 4th grader at Thunderbird Elementary and was the fastest in his class. He had a passion for sports and excelled in athletics. He also enjoyed playing and watching football; especially the Dallas Cowboys. He also liked to play his favorite game, Fortnite, on his PS4. Gordo loved to dance and would every chance he got. Gordo had a personality like no other that will be indescribably missed.

He is preceded in death by one uncle: Jacob Soto.

Gordo is survived by his mother: Valerie Soto of Plainview; his father and stepmother: Martin Hernandez and Marivel Sanchez of Plainview; one brother: Darren Xavier Hernandez of Plainview; two sisters: Jalissa Naomi Hernandez and Danielle Quintanilla both of Plainview; and five step brothers: Brandon, Matthew and AJ

