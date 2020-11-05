Mary Adame, 77, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Kornerstone Chapel. Burial will follow at Plainview Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
She was born on March 31, 1943 in San Angelo, TX to Jesus and Ninfa Valdez. She grew up in Quitaque and moved to Plainview in the 1960's.
She is preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Delia Cabello, Clara Ramirez, and Willie Ramirez; two brothers, Vincente Valdez and Ernest Valdez.
She is survived by her three sons, Richard Adame and wife Maria of Plainview, Dimas Adame and wife April of Cass City, MI, and Adam Adame of Cameron, MO; four grandchildren, Justin Adame, Derek Adame, Brittany Adame and Jordan Adame; two brothers, Albert Valdez of Turkey, TX and Charlie Valdez of Owatonna, MN.
