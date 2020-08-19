Mary Ann Cantu, 83, of Hale Center, TX, passed away August 17, 2020. Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Church of the Valley in Hale Center with Israel Flores officiating. Burial will follow in the Plainview Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors.
Viewing will be held Tuesday afternoon until service time at the Church of the Valley in Hale Center.
Mary Ann was born July 13, 1937 to Manuel and Luisa (Posada) Espinosa in Leming, Texas. She married Leopoldo Cantu on September 4, 1954 in Waxahachie, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a daughter, Maria Elena Cantu.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Josie Castillo, Irene Hinojosa, Minnie Ramirez, Sally Castillo, Christina Salas, Vicky Portillo, Florinda Caudillo, Erlinda Cantu, Mary Lou Portillo; a son, Crespene Cantu all of Hale Center, Texas; thirty four grandchildren; ninety great grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com