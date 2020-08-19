1/1
Mary Ann Cantu
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann Cantu, 83, of Hale Center, TX, passed away August 17, 2020. Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Church of the Valley in Hale Center with Israel Flores officiating. Burial will follow in the Plainview Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors.
Viewing will be held Tuesday afternoon until service time at the Church of the Valley in Hale Center.
Mary Ann was born July 13, 1937 to Manuel and Luisa (Posada) Espinosa in Leming, Texas. She married Leopoldo Cantu on September 4, 1954 in Waxahachie, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a daughter, Maria Elena Cantu.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Josie Castillo, Irene Hinojosa, Minnie Ramirez, Sally Castillo, Christina Salas, Vicky Portillo, Florinda Caudillo, Erlinda Cantu, Mary Lou Portillo; a son, Crespene Cantu all of Hale Center, Texas; thirty four grandchildren; ninety great grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview
3605 S.W. 3rd Street
Plainview, TX 79072
806-296-0055
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved