Service Information Lemons Funeral Home - Plainview 206 W 8th St Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-5566 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Lemons Funeral Home - Plainview 206 W 8th St Plainview , TX 79072 Funeral service 10:00 AM First Baptist Church Chapel Interment Following Services Plainview Memorial Park.

Mary Driver, 66 of Plainview, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services are scheduled for 10 o' clock in the morning on Monday, July 1, 2019 at First Baptist Church Chapel with Dr. Jacob West, pastor at First Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in Plainview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5-7 o' clock in the evening on Sunday at the funeral home. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.

Mary was born on November 18, 1952 in Murfreesboro, AR to J.B. Castle and Sadie Gibson Castle. After J. B.' s death in January 1954, George Lockeby chose to become her loving father on December 4, 1954. Her family moved to West Texas where she was raised at Olton and Halfway, TX. She graduated from Plainview High School in 1971. Mary was a member of First Baptist Church.

Mary married the love of her life, Doyle Driver, on December 4, 1970 at First Baptist Church in Halfway. They lived in Hale Center until 1974 when they moved to Plainview. She attended South Plains College and received her State License and worked as Activity and Social Service Director at Heritage Home from 1975 until 1982. Mary then was one of the first students to graduate from Galleria Cosmetology College in 1985. She was an independent contractor at Town and Country Beauty Shop and Sandi B's Hair Salon. Mary received the People's Choice award for Best Hairstylist in 2008 and retired in January of 2009 after 25 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister: Jodie Chandler and one brother: Herman Lockeby.

Mary is survived by her husband: Doyle of the home; 3 brothers in law: David Hall and wife Diane of Oklahoma, Charles Chandler of Arkansas and Paul Sawayer of Abernathy; Her special friend: Gabriele Raulston of Plainview; 4 nieces: Cindy Wieland and husband Keith of Plainview, Kristi Wastain and husband Darrell of Murfreesboro, AR, Teresa Jones of Levelland, and Bobby Jones of Oklahoma; 2 nephews: Johnny Lockeby of Farmington, NM and Robby Lockeby and wife Barbara of Mountain Home, AR; 7 great nieces: Kenzie and Kaitlyn Weiland of Plainview, Cheyanne Lockeby Cox, Mary Lockeby Polk of Blanco, TX, Dylanne Lockeby of Farmington, NM, Kimberly Wastain of Murfreesboro, AR, and Kindrom Obenhaus of Oklahoma; 3 great nephews: Brandon Lockeby of Blanco, TX, Tyler Wastain of Murfreesboro, AR, and Ryan Littlefield of Levelland.

