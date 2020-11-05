1/
Mary Francis Weil
1929 - 2020
Mary Francis Weil passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. A private graveside will be held at Parklawn Memorial Gardens with Ronald Martin, Chaplain of The Bridge Hospice. Services are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors.
Mary was born on April 20, 1929 to Jim and Willie Berlin in Weatherford, Texas.
She married Bert Weil on February 17, 1952 in Lubbock, he passed away on April 1, 2001. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Hale Center.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother, Clifford Berlin, three sisters, Myrtle Sledge, Marie Thomas, Verna "Sis" Nivens; a grandson Mitch Perkey and a great grandson, Mason Lambert.
She is survived by her children, Deborah Stinson and husband Rex of Lubbock and Donnie Weil of Arlington; six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or www.alz.org
Online condolences can be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com

Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Nov. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview
3605 S.W. 3rd Street
Plainview, TX 79072
806-296-0055
