Mary Jane "Janie" Lovell, age 95, of Brenham, Texas, formerly of Plainview, Texas, and Tavares, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Mary Jane was born October 21, 1924, in Itasca, Texas. She is predeceased by her parents, John and Mary Hannah Whitson, her loving husband of 52 years, James R. "Buster" Lovell, and all seven of her brothers and a sister.

Mary Jane's first love was her abiding commitment to her family. Her work life varied from being a telephone operator during WWII, a veterinarian assistant, personnel director for Occidental Chemical, and substitute teaching.

Survivors include her two daughters, Dianne Lovell and Marilynette (Chris) Cox; granddaughters Reagan Craft and Courtney (James) York; great-grandchildren Brandon Feehan, Emma York, and Austin York; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held at Brenham Memorial Chapel on September 26, 2019, at 11am.

Private burial will be at Laurel Land Cemetery in Fort Worth, Texas.

In memory of Mary Jane's love of animals, memorial donations may be made to True Blue Animal Rescue, PO Box 1107, Brenham TX 77834.

Services are in the care of Brenham Memorial Chapel, 2300 Stringer St., Brenham, TX 77833.

