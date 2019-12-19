Memorial services for Mary L. "Dean" Myatt, 89, of Abernathy TX, will be held at 11:00 A.M. December 21, 2019 at First Baptist Church Abernathy, with Rev. Joel Perez officiating. Services are under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy. Viewing will be held at Abell Funeral Home Friday December 20, 2019.
Dean passed away on December 15, 2019 in Lubbock, TX.
The Myatt Family suggests memorials be made to the Abernathy Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 59 Abernathy, TX 79311 or to .
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Dec. 19, 2019