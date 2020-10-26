Mary Lawana Brockman, 78, of Lubbock passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 in Lubbock. Mary was born on April 30, 1942 in Sweetwater, Texas to Ira Clifford Oliver and Eula Mae Oliver Hefner and graduated from Olton High School. She married Freddy Bell on May 27, 1961 in Halfway, Texas. They lived in Plainview for many years, where they were members of the First United Methodist Church. She loved being a homemaker, mother, girl scout leader, band parent, and loved horses and dogs. She moved to Odessa, where she married Bernie Brockman on December 20, 1990 in Odessa, and he preceded her in death on December 28, 2016. While in Odessa, she had worked for M.H.M.R. and drove a school bus for the Odessa schools. She moved back to Lubbock in 2017 to be closer to her children. She was very proud of her family and sisters, and she was preceded in death by her parents.
Mary is survived by her 2 children, Ginger Porter of Lubbock and Keith Bell and wife, Clarissa, of Lubbock, 2 sisters, Avanell Siler and husband, David, and Rae Moffitt, 3 grandchildren, Chloe Kitchens and husband, Sterling, Camille Bell, and Kathryn Bell, and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life at a memorial service at 2:00 PM Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel, 2210 Broadway, in Lubbock. Cremation arrangements are under the personal care of Combest Family Funeral Homes in Lubbock. Please visit www.combestfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Social distancing and face masks will be required.
Memorials may be sent to Crown Point or any local charities.