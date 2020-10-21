1/1
Mary Lois Montandon
1924 - 2020
Mary Lois Montandon, age 95, finished her journey in this life and went to meet her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Rio Rancho, NM. Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Lockney Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney.
Mary was born November 26, 1924 to Early (Jake) and Jeanette Booker in Mt. Calm, Texas and graduated from Lubbock High School in 1943. She married F.L. Montandon, Jr. on St.Patrick's Day, 1944 in Chicago. Following her husband's Naval service in the Pacific during World War 2, the couple lived in Lubbock until 1947 when they moved to Lockney, Texas. They called Lockney their home for over 60 years, primarily the Aiken community where Mary served as U.S. Postmaster at Aiken Post Office from 1964 until the mid 90's. She was a member of the Main Street Church of Christ in Lockney. Mary was also a talented artist, specializing in oils and pastels, landscapes, florals, and portraits. Her work has been displayed at art shows, businesses, and homes throughout West Texas and the surrounding area. In addition, she was an avid collector and dealer in antiques for a number of years.
Mary's passing was preceded by her husband, F.L. Montandon in 2007, one son, Paul Raymond Montandon in 2018, a grandson, Joshua Wayne Montandon in 2017, her parents, three brothers and three sisters. She is survived by sons, Francis L. Montandon IV of Lockney, Mark Montandon and his wife Kathy of Merriam, KS, daughter Lila Booker Earwood and her husband Rodney of Rio Rancho, NM, daughter-in-law Sarah Montandon of Hot Sulphur Springs, CO; eleven grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.moore-rose.com.

Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Oct. 21, 2020.
