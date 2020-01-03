Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lou (Barrington) Applewhite. View Sign Service Information Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers 6025 82nd St Lubbock , TX 79424 (806)-698-8085 Send Flowers Obituary



Mary Lou Barrington was born on November 21, 1925, to Marcus and Lena Barrington of Cotton Center, TX. She graduated from Cotton Center High School and attended Wayland Baptist College before transferring to Baylor University. She received a diploma in English and began her teaching career in Round Rock, TX. She returned to Cotton Center to teach and married Tommy Applewhite on March 29, 1951. They were married for 60 years.

She is survived by three sons, Marc (Glenna), of Lubbock, TX; Morris (Iroma) of Corsicana, TX; and Max (Melissa), of Blooming Grove, TX; daughter, Sheila Arnold (Morris), of Georgetown; and seven grandchildren. She is also survived by 4 great-granddaughters and 11 great-grandsons; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Tommy; parents; one sister, Lillian McFerrin; one granddaughter, Lauren Applewhite; and one great-grandson, Xander Wade.

The family of Mary Lou Applewhite has designated the First Baptist Church, Cotton Center; Baylor University; Wayland Baptist University; Books Are the Beginning; Baskets for Babies (Westside Church of Christ, Roundrock, TX); Good News Café (First Baptist Church, Corsicana, TX); or Central Baptist Church Youth Fund (Blooming Grove, TX) for memorial contributions donated in her memory.

Mary Lou Barrington Applewhite passed into Heaven on Monday, December 30, 2019. Services will be Friday, January 3, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Cotton Center, TX with Chris Knippa, FBC, Hale Center and Chris Collier, FBC, Cotton Center officiating under the direction of Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Interment will be at Center Plains Cemetery north of Cotton Center. Visitation will be January 2, 2020, from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers.

