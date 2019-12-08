Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-0055 Visitation 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Kornerstone Funeral Directors 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX View Map Memorial service 4:00 PM Kornerstone Funeral Directors 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Nell Laduke Hall, age 87, passed away peacefully at Carillon House on Monday, December 2, from a long illness of leukemia.

She was born February 6, 1932 in Haskell County, Texas to Lendon L and Mildred Theo Laduke. She attended Olton schools and then married William Elmo Hall on December 23, 1949 in Littlefield, Texas and they resided in Olton until 1960.

Elmo and Mary Nell moved to Petersburg in 1960 where Elmo became the vocational agriculture teacher and she worked briefly for the Petersburg Post newspaper. Later, she commuted to Wayland Baptist University and completed her degree and teaching certification in 1968.

Mary Nell became an elementary teacher and enhanced the lives of hundreds of students in the Petersburg system. She taught for 32 years before retiring, but she became the "favorite" of countless students. Her involvement with Elmo in the agriculture program and the summer baseball program were always some of her favorite activities.

Mary Nell wrote to her great granddaughter, Ashley: "I value the family I have. The grandchildren, great grandchildren, and their extended families have made me extremely proud. All of them have great values and all have wonderful jobs. None of them break the law and have good lives. I hope they will remember me as a good wife to Elmo." Mary Nell was especially appreciative to Jim and Linda as her caretakers as she lived in Lubbock so much of the time her last few months.

Her parents, Mildred and Lendon Laduke, her husband, Elmo Hall and her grandson, Lance Sollis, preceded her in death. She is survived by her brother Max (Pat) Laduke of Burleson, her sister, Billie Jean (Larry) Manuel of Canyon, and brother Roy (Janie) Laduke of Olton. Her immediate survivors are Jim (Linda) Hall of Lubbock, and Dustee (Wendell) Sollis of Petersburg; grandkids, Cari Hamilton, Chase (Jodi) Hall, Ricky (Krisha) Sollis, Jessica (Robert) Neidert; there are 13 great grandkids, and 2 great great grandkids.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 10 at 3:00pm, followed by a memorial at 4:00pm at Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview, Texas. In lieu of flowers, Mary Nell would have appreciated donations to the EMS of Petersburg or the First Baptist Church of Petersburg

