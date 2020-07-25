Maurilio "Andy" Andrew Orta, age 76 of Idalou, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer on July 21, 2020. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 27, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Lubbock. Viewing will begin at 12:00 p.m. and Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m., Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the Moore-Rose Funeral Home Chapel in Idalou. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Idalou.

