1/
Maurilio Andrew "Andy" Orta
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maurilio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maurilio "Andy" Andrew Orta, age 76 of Idalou, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer on July 21, 2020. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 27, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Lubbock. Viewing will begin at 12:00 p.m. and Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m., Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the Moore-Rose Funeral Home Chapel in Idalou. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Idalou.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Service
06:00 PM
Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Idalou
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Viewing
12:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Idalou
701 Main St.
Idalou, TX 79329
(806) 892-3220
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved