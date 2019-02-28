Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Melissa (Lisa) Madrigal, 53, of Hale Center, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019. She was born April 22, 1965, in Abernathy, the daughter of Antonio and Lidia Valdivia. She graduated from Plainview High School in 1983, where she was a member of the band.

Lisa was a loving, devoted mother to Lindsey and Jonathan and spent much of her time involved in their academic and extracurricular activities during their time in Hale Center. She also devoted 34 years to her work at Hale Center ISD and finished as their Federal Programs Director. Lisa shared that same love and compassion for her own dogs and those of the community, volunteering many hours every week at Paw Pals of Hale Center. She loved spending time with friends and family, dancing, crafting, and planting flowers in her yard. Lisa was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind so many beautiful memories. As her health declined, all of her best qualities remained true: her servant's heart, forgiving soul, her boundless love, and her unwavering faith.

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7

Lisa is survived by her parents Antonio and Lidia Valdivia of Hale Center, one son, Jonathan and wife Brandy Madrigal of Clovis, New Mexico and one daughter, Lindsey and husband Jeremy Gauna of Lubbock, and one granddaughter Mia Gauna. She is also survived by three brothers, Tony Valdivia, Wayne and wife Norma Valdivia, and Troy Valdivia. As well as three sisters, Sally and husband Tony Aguirre, Linda and husband Joe Gonzales, Lidia and husband Scott Curry. Along with many nieces and nephews, one dog, Tiger, two grand-dogs Axle and Dallas, and two foster dogs who became permanent members of the family, Scarlett and Chico.

Lisa is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents and one nephew, Danny Aguirre.

Visitation will be held at Ramage Funeral Directors in Hale Center on Thursday, February 28, 2019, from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church in Hale Center, Texas. Burial will follow at Hale Center Memorial Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Ramage Funeral Directors in Hale Center, Texas. Memorial donations may be made to the Paw Pals of Hale Center, P.O. Box 532 Hale Center, Texas 79041.

