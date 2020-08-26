Melvin ""Bub"" Malone, 83, of Hart, Texas passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 in Hart, Texas. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 2:00PM in the First Baptist Church of Hart with Dr. Gene Meacham officiating. Burial will follow in Hart Cemetery under the direction of Colonial Funeral Home of Dimmitt. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 1:00PM – 5:00PM at the funeral home.
Due to the COVID-19, the First Baptist Church is requiring those in attendance to please wear a mask as they enter and exit the church. Those individuals that would like to attend the viewing at Colonial Funeral Home are not required to wear a mask but please use your own judgement when it comes to your safety.
Melvin Malone was born on December 23, 1936 in Wolfe City, Texas to Walter Malone and Goldie (Miller) Malone. Melvin grew up in Wolfe City, Texas and graduated from Wolfe City High School. He then attended the University of Texas Arlington for a couple years before moving to Plainview, Texas where he worked for Eaton's Stationary running their printing press. While in Plainview, he met the love of his life Mary (Taack) Malone at Eddies Drive-In. They were married in Hart, Texas on December 17, 1960. Melvin then began working for Ralston Purina and Cargill as a feed salesman before returning to Hart where he began farming and ranching up until his retirement. He was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Hart.
Melvin is survived by his 2 sons, Marty Malone and wife Lea Ann of Shamrock, TX and Mike Malone of Hart, TX, 1 sister, Elmona McWhirter of Wolfe City, TX, 4 grandchildren, Jessica, Danielle and husband Jordon, Sarah and Justin, 3 great-grandchildren, Blake, Jenna and Clayton.
Melvin is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Malone, 1 granddaughter, Megan Malone, 1 brother and 3 sisters.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, PO Box 407, Hart, TX 79043 or to the Hart Golden Group, PO Box 178, Hart, TX 79043.
