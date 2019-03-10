Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mena Segovia, age 20, of Lockney, passed away on March 5, 2019 . A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00A.M., Monday, March 11, 2019 at the San Jose Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Lockney Cemetery. Rosary will be recited at 6:00P.M., Sunday evening at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney.

Mena was born on July 4, 1998 in San Antonio, Texas. She attended school in Lorenzo and graduated from Lockney High School in 2017. Mena participated in Special Olympics on the swim team, basketball and track team. She was also a member of San Jose Catholic Church. She also attended Fountain of Life adult care center in Hale Center. She loved animals, especially dogs. Mena also loved knitting and painting. Music was a big part of her life; she loved to sing, especially her favorite song "Let it Go!" Anyone who spent time with her knows that her favorite thing to say was "Really."

Mena was a blessing to her family and friends. She was a caring person and that is reflected in her choice to save others; with the gift of organ donation. She will be deeply missed by all those who were a part of her life.

Mena is survived by her mom, Maria D. Segovia of Lockney; her brothers, Angel Felan of Lockney, and Roberto Reyes, Jr., Pedro Felipe Reyes, Brian Rafael Jesus Reyes of California; her sisters, Mandy Monique Reyes and Christina Natalie Reyes also of California; her uncles, Enrique Segovia Jr. and his wife Trena, Freddy Segovia and wife Doris; her aunts, Maria (Ross) Morin and her husband David, Julie Rincon "otherwise known to Mena as Tither" and husband Gilbert and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her Dad, Enrique Segovia, Sr., her sister, Veronica Esmeralda Reyes and her brother, Dionicio Dean Reyes.

Online condolences may be made at

Mena Segovia, age 20, of Lockney, passed away on March 5, 2019 . A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00A.M., Monday, March 11, 2019 at the San Jose Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Lockney Cemetery. Rosary will be recited at 6:00P.M., Sunday evening at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney.Mena was born on July 4, 1998 in San Antonio, Texas. She attended school in Lorenzo and graduated from Lockney High School in 2017. Mena participated in Special Olympics on the swim team, basketball and track team. She was also a member of San Jose Catholic Church. She also attended Fountain of Life adult care center in Hale Center. She loved animals, especially dogs. Mena also loved knitting and painting. Music was a big part of her life; she loved to sing, especially her favorite song "Let it Go!" Anyone who spent time with her knows that her favorite thing to say was "Really."Mena was a blessing to her family and friends. She was a caring person and that is reflected in her choice to save others; with the gift of organ donation. She will be deeply missed by all those who were a part of her life.Mena is survived by her mom, Maria D. Segovia of Lockney; her brothers, Angel Felan of Lockney, and Roberto Reyes, Jr., Pedro Felipe Reyes, Brian Rafael Jesus Reyes of California; her sisters, Mandy Monique Reyes and Christina Natalie Reyes also of California; her uncles, Enrique Segovia Jr. and his wife Trena, Freddy Segovia and wife Doris; her aunts, Maria (Ross) Morin and her husband David, Julie Rincon "otherwise known to Mena as Tither" and husband Gilbert and numerous cousins.She was preceded in death by her Dad, Enrique Segovia, Sr., her sister, Veronica Esmeralda Reyes and her brother, Dionicio Dean Reyes.Online condolences may be made at www.moore-rose.com Funeral Home Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Lockney - Lockney

402 S. Main St.

Lockney , TX 79241

806-652-2112 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close