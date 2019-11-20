Marcelo Gallegos Ybarra, 86 of Littlefield, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Lubbock. He was born November 3, 1933 in Martindale, Texas to Pedro and Estanislada (Gallegos) Ybarra.
Marcel married Mary Solis in 1962 in Lubbock. He was a hard worker and worked on a local farm for many years. Marcelo was a quiet and humble man, and he was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Littlefield.
He is survived by his two sons, Abel Ybarra of Plainview and Mario Ybarra and wife Veronica of Ft. Worth; four grandchildren, Lorrie Pena of Plainview, Mark Cruz, Donna Cruz and Matthew Ybarra all of Ft. Worth; seven great grandchildren; two sisters, Frances Guzman and Josie Servantez, both of Lubbock; a brother, Bonifacio Ybarra of Anton; and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ybarra November 19, 2011; his parents; a sister, Lupe Mendez; and a brother, Victor Ybarra.
Funeral mass was held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Anton with Father Ernesto Lopez officiating. Interment will follow in Anton Cemetery. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Monday evening at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the personal care of Hillcrest Funeral Home in Littlefield.
