Michael Brandon "Chucky" Guerra
1982 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Brandon "Chucky" Guerra, 37 of San Antonio, formerly of Plainview, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Funeral Services are scheduled for 2 o' clock in the afternoon on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Lemons Memorial Chapel with Father George Poonely of Sacred Heart Catholic Church officiating. Internment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens. Mr. Guerra will lie in repose from 12-6 o ' clock in the the evening on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Lemons Memorial Chapel. A Rosary will follow at 6 o' clock at the funeral home. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.
Michael was born on October 14, 1982 to Hector Guerra and Donna Westbrook in Hale Center, TX. He was a hard worker all his life and was a perfectionist with whatever work he did or thing he built. Michael was a busybody that always had to be moving around doing something. Everyone was convinced he probably even moved around in his sleep! Michael cherished every moment spent with his family and he made priceless memories with them that will now be remembered forever. Michael was the life of any party and the younger children would cling to him because he was a big goofball that catered to them even though he enjoyed picking on them in a loving way. He had a wild but fun sense of humor and would turn any bad situation into a good one. Michael was also big on hygiene and always had to look and smell good; mostly because of the way his momma raised him. He also had a big heart for animals. Michael could not stand to see stray dogs because he would only worry about them so he would rescue them. He rescued too many that animal control was called on him at one point. His favorite sport was football and was an avid 49ers fan. Such a big fan that he would talk trash to anyone who rooted for any other team; all out of fun for the game. Michael enjoyed dancing, although he was never like that until one day he decided to get on the dance floor and show off his dancing skills. Needless to say, he was a natural and the women loved it. Our dear Michael is now dancing in Paradise. Michael was known by many people; loved by many people and will be dearly missed all.
He is proceeded in death by his grandparents: Charles E. Westbrook, Donicio and Maria Christina Guerra; and two cousins: Christopher Fincher Westbrook and Camille D'Lynn Westbrook.
Michael is survived by his mother: Donna Diane Westbrook-Ramos and husband Alfred Ramos; his father Hector Guerra; his grandmother: Dorothy Westbrook; four children: Michelle Jewelina Guerra, Michael Brandon Guerra Jr., Rebekka Leanne Guerra-Lopez and Deyana Janette Carrasco; two brothers: Jason Nathaniel Guerra, and Jacob Charles Guerra; and a sister Mallory Summer Guerra.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Lemons Funeral Home - Plainview
206 W 8th St
Plainview, TX 79072
806-296-5566
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved