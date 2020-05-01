Michael Brandon "Chucky" Guerra, 37 of San Antonio, formerly of Plainview, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Funeral Services are scheduled for 2 o' clock in the afternoon on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Lemons Memorial Chapel with Father George Poonely of Sacred Heart Catholic Church officiating. Internment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens. Mr. Guerra will lie in repose from 12-6 o ' clock in the the evening on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Lemons Memorial Chapel. A Rosary will follow at 6 o' clock at the funeral home. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.

Michael was born on October 14, 1982 to Hector Guerra and Donna Westbrook in Hale Center, TX. He was a hard worker all his life and was a perfectionist with whatever work he did or thing he built. Michael was a busybody that always had to be moving around doing something. Everyone was convinced he probably even moved around in his sleep! Michael cherished every moment spent with his family and he made priceless memories with them that will now be remembered forever. Michael was the life of any party and the younger children would cling to him because he was a big goofball that catered to them even though he enjoyed picking on them in a loving way. He had a wild but fun sense of humor and would turn any bad situation into a good one. Michael was also big on hygiene and always had to look and smell good; mostly because of the way his momma raised him. He also had a big heart for animals. Michael could not stand to see stray dogs because he would only worry about them so he would rescue them. He rescued too many that animal control was called on him at one point. His favorite sport was football and was an avid 49ers fan. Such a big fan that he would talk trash to anyone who rooted for any other team; all out of fun for the game. Michael enjoyed dancing, although he was never like that until one day he decided to get on the dance floor and show off his dancing skills. Needless to say, he was a natural and the women loved it. Our dear Michael is now dancing in Paradise. Michael was known by many people; loved by many people and will be dearly missed all.

He is proceeded in death by his grandparents: Charles E. Westbrook, Donicio and Maria Christina Guerra; and two cousins: Christopher Fincher Westbrook and Camille D'Lynn Westbrook.

Michael is survived by his mother: Donna Diane Westbrook-Ramos and husband Alfred Ramos; his father Hector Guerra; his grandmother: Dorothy Westbrook; four children: Michelle Jewelina Guerra, Michael Brandon Guerra Jr., Rebekka Leanne Guerra-Lopez and Deyana Janette Carrasco; two brothers: Jason Nathaniel Guerra, and Jacob Charles Guerra; and a sister Mallory Summer Guerra.

