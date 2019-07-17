Mike Salazar, 54, of Plainview passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Rev. George Poonely officiating. Interment will follow in Plainview Memorial Park under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
A rosary will be held 6:00 P.M. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Kornerstone Chapel.
Mike was born August 6, 1964 in Lockney, Texas to Frutoso and Maria Salazar. He married Anna Perez on July 23, 1994 in Plainview, Texas. Mike worked at Walmart Distribution Center for 26 years and UPS for the last seven years. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Preceding him in death were his mother Maria (Alaniz) Salazar, his brothers, Enrique Salazar, Ernesto Salazar, Abel Salazar and one baby sister.
He is survived by his wife, Anna Salazar of Plainview; his daughter, Elisa Jimenez of Fort Worth, Texas; his father, Frutoso Salazar; three brothers, Ben Salazar, Joe Salazar, Lionel Salazar; one sister, Maria Luisa Bentley and one grandchild.
Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on July 17, 2019