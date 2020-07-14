Mildred Ann "Carter" Smith, 88, of Olton, Texas, died peacefully in her home on July 11, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Main Street Church of Christ in Olton with Mr. Joe Carrasco officiating. Interment will follow at Olton Cemetery under the direction of Ramage Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends at Ramage Funeral Directors in Olton from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Mildred was born August 26, 1931, in Canyon, Texas, to Robert (Bob) and Lucy Carter. She married the love of her life Cecil (Bill) Glenn Smith on August 10, 1961, who preceded her in death September of 2014.

After graduating from West Texas State University, she moved to Olton in 1954 to begin her teaching career in Home Economics until 1956. While teaching in Olton she met the love of her of life. After teaching in Olton, she moved on to teach in Sunray Texas from 1956-1961. She then married Bill and returned to Olton. Mildred was a member of the Main Street Church of Christ in Olton, where she was very active in organizing the many events that took place. Mildred was heavily involved in the summer league baseball program for many years, and she also thoroughly enjoyed judging cakes at many stock shows throughout the years. Mildred was very involved in her community, helping out in any way she could. Thirty-six years ago she was given the name Seema from her first grandchild. This name became permanent and was used by every grandchild, great grandchild, and all their friends and family. Seema was loved and adored by everyone, especially her large family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, and her husband.

She is survived by her three sons, Kenny Smith of Olton, Doug smith and his wife Tonjua of Plainview, and Andy Smith and his wife Daphren of Lubbock. One sister Dorothy Inman of Georgetown. She was blessed with 6 grandchildren: Joshua and his wife Chanel, Cortney, Michael and his wife Amber, Dyllon and his wife Hailey, Whitney and her husband Justin, and Colton and his wife Destiney. She was also blessed with 7 great grandchildren, with one more on the way.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Main Street Church of Christ Memorial Fund PO Box 510 Olton, Texas 79064.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store